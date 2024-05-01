Ex-Falkirk Fury pair prepare for season-defining Play-Off tie with pro-side Caledonia Gladiators

Oscar Baldwin (Photo: Falkirk Fury/Alex Johnson)

The Scottish professional side lost the opening game of the best of three quarter-final match after a disappointing 97-78 scoreline.

The Gladiators went into game one at the Playsport Arena in East Kilbride as the second seeds with Eagles number seven seeds in the Play-Off competition.

Former Falkirk Fury stars Fraser Malcolm and Oscar Baldwin both played significant minutes in the game with Malcolm on 22 minutes and six points personal.

Fraser has been widely acclaimed as having a great season for the Scottish side and has developed a reputation as a solid defender and a consistent three point shooter.

Team-mate Baldwin, who like Malcolm has played for the Falkirk club, has been getting more minutes as the season has gone on, playing ten minutes with two points against the Eagles side in game one.

While former Gladiators/Glasgow Rocks players - Jonny Bunyan, Ali Fraser, Murray Hendry, Keith Bunyan have won three titles with Fury senior men this season – for Malcolm and Baldwin and the rest of the Caledonia side, winning at Newcastle on Friday will mean the tie will go back to East Kilbride for a final deciding game three, which would in turn keep their title hopes in season 2023-24 alive.