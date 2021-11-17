Ex-Falkirk Fury basketball trio help Glasgow Rocks to miracle quarter-final win

From left, Fraser Malcolm, Ali Fraser and Jonny Bunyan pictured with Fury head coach John Bunyan

Malcolm was voted MVP of the match with a huge 26-point display and was also in the BBL Team of the Week, as Rocks sealed a semi-final against Manchester Giants.

Malcolm shot 11-15 (73%) on the inside and added eight rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals.

Rocks had trailed for much of the game, with Fraser scoring 10 points in the third quarter to keep them in touch, before grabbing an offensive rebound and put-back to spark a run from seven points down in the last five minutes, and providing the assist for Gareth Murray to hit one of two heroic last gasp threes to force the extra period.

The other three in the final seconds was scored by Bunyan, whose long range corner triple sent the game into overtime, tying the scores at 86 apiece before Rocks eventually prevailed.

Meanwhile, there was frustration for Falkirk Fury men’s team last weekend. The reigning Scottish Champions had their 3-0 start to the season put on hold when the game at Boroughmuir was called off due to no officials of the standard required to do a Scottish Div 1 SM game being available.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said: "Never in the 30 plus years I have been coaching in the Scottish National League have we encountered this situation of no referees for our games.”

This weekend, officials permitting, will see Fury Men on the road to West Lothian Wolves in the Scottish Cup first round.

Last weekend saw Fury Senior Women move to two wins and two losses for the season after a solid 73-40 win over Dunfermline Reign.

Eight points personal in that final quarter saw just turned 16-year-old Emily Dagger show her potential with a great display at both ends of the floor.

For Fury their top scorers were Jenna Beattie on 17 with US star Tianna Sugars on 16.