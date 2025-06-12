Ex-Falkirk ace Finn Russell is out to earn Bath glory in Premiership finale

Former Falkirk fly-half Finn Russell might be missing out on the British and Irish Lions’ pre-tour fixture against Argentina in Dublin tomorrow – but he has an equally eye-watering clash to look forward to this weekend.

The number ten kicked 14 points to help his Bath beat rivals Bristol and secure a return to the Gallagher Premiership final, which takes place this Saturday afternoon.

Russell, who has recovered from cramp which forced him off during the closing stages at The Recreation Ground, hopes to feel plenty of positive vibes from the stands - in stark contrast to his previous visits when in Scotland colours.

"From what I have heard, a lot of Bath fans bought tickets a while back to make sure they had them, as they did last year," Russell said.

Ex-Falkirk ace Finn Russell of Bath (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

"A lot of them will be getting the train over to Twickenham at the weekend and it is always good playing in front of a sold-out stadium.

"Having your home fans there, hopefully the majority of tickets are Bath fans, that will be special."

Scotland vice-captain Russell added: "I know the other side of playing at Twickenham - usually when I am there, it is 70-odd thousand fans against me.

"But it is always special playing in that stadium and hopefully our fans can make as much noise as possible."

Russell, 32, remains determined to see Bath put last season's defeat by Northampton behind them and land a first title since 1996.

"I think that motivation has been there for everyone," said Russell, who has been called up for his third successive Lions tour this summer.

"After getting that final and losing it last year, it is always quite tough to come back in that next year.

"But I think everyone came back in pre-season in good shape and kind of ripped in straight away.

"At the start of the year, the goal was to win the Premiership. We have gotten ourselves in a good spot just now to hopefully go and do that.

"We have almost got back to where we wanted to be and hopefully can go one step further this year."

Bath finished 11 points clear of Leicester at the top of the Gallagher Premiership table, having won an impressive 14 games.