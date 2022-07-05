European Athletics U18 Championships: Superstar Paige wins 'unexpected' medal

Paige, 17, took home the medal on Tuesday evening in Jerusalem, Israel after reaching the final thanks to her notching a personal best in the qualification round on Monday.
Primarily a heptathlete, she came to the championships ranked outside of the top ten and was unlikely to reach the final, yet alone pick up a medal.
However, Paige shocked herself and her teammates by recording another lifetime best of 16.69m to take home a bronze medal.
Coached by Alison Gray, the teen admitted her goal was simply to hit the top eight.
"Words cannot describe how I am feeling,” she said speaking to British Athletics. “I came in ranked eleventh so I came in to just enjoy the experience and I certainly wasn’t thinking about medals, my goal was top eight.
"The personal best in the qualifying round gave me great confidence, particularly in that final round when I need those extra few centimetres to take bronze.”
On the podium, she joined fellow British shot-putter Cleo Agyepong who took home a gold medal for her record-breaking 17.39m throw.
Great Britain and Northern Ireland currently sit at the top of the medal table at the end of day two.