Entry opens for this year's Round the Houses road race

The race, now in its 55th year, organised by Falkirk Victoria Harriers, is a joint venture between the club and Falkirk Council.

The event, which commences at 12.30pm, starts and finishes at Grangemouth Stadium and is open to any runner over the age of 15.

It incorporates the Scottish Students 10k Road Championship, British Masters Athletic Federation and East District 10k Road Championship.

There is a limited number of entries for this popular event and there will be no entries on the day.

The flat, circular course is perfect for fast times, however, this years participants will need to give their all to beat the course records – currently held by Commonwealth bronze medalist Robbie Simpson (30.04) and Annabelle Simpson (33.22).

The winner of the race will earn the Jim Dingwall Memorial Trophy, named after a longstanding member of FVH who died in 2005.

During his career, Dingwall ran for both Scotland and Britain, competed in Commonwealth Games and in the world cross country championship and medalled at the London Marathon.

Born in 1949, Dingwall is considered one of the finest Scottish endurance runners of his generation – and the Round the Houses 10k winners trophy is a fitting honour.

