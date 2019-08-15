Emma lands school showjumping victory at national championships

Falkirk-based Emma Woods continued her excellent run of form to take the NEXT Just For Schools individual 1.10m final riding her father’s 148cm JA pony Harradene Jade.

Bronze medalists for the Scottish team at the Home Pony International, Emma was last to go in a two-person jump-off with Queens College student Molly Rucklidge, aboard Tullagh Rose, and left nothing on the table.

In her last year in ponies, Emma was keen to “go out there and just go for it” before she heads to the Pony Club championships next week.

The Just For Schools event is organised by British Showjumping in conjunction with The Pony Club and British Riding Clubs. It allows schools and colleges across the UK to submit teams of three or four riders and individuals within a specific height category: 70cm-1.10m. Each of these height categories are underpinned by a league table to determine who makes it through to the championships ,as well as there being two direct qualifiers.