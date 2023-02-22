Elisha Shaw: Polmont taekwondo ace is ready 'to start over again'

The 19-year-old, who trains with Momentum Taekwondo in Glasgow, was previously in the under-49kg category but has made the switch to under-57kg with the hope of being a stronger competitor overall.

And last weekend, in her first outing of the new year, she won gold at the BUCS Winter Championships in Southampton.

She said: “There were three matches down south and I managed to win gold which was brilliant. It was a great way to prepare for the European trips coming up and doing well and winning in these UK events is how you get into the bigger European events.

Polmont's Elisha Shaw (Photo: Contributed)

“Last year I won the European Student Games at under-49kg level but I now have to start over again because of the category move. The change of weight is something I thought long and hard about but I think it is the right choice for me.

“Although it is a change, this tournament I won was like a test for me and it went really well.

“I am now heading to Slovenia this weekend for their Open event and that will be another big challenge for me.

"It will take a good year to build up my ranking again because I am starting from the bottom but I am looking forward to starting again.

"I am in my third year at the moment at university and my goal is to reach that top level again and become a full-time athlete within the next couple of years.”

Shaw is also on the hunt for sponsorship from a local business to help fund her trips abroad as she chases a chance at becoming a full-time athlete.

