Edinburgh University edged out improving Falkirk Fury senior women in league clash

Falkirk Fury’s senior women put in a solid showing against Scottish Cup winners Edinburgh University over the weekend – but they were eventually edged out 67-41.
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 00:11 GMT
Falkirk Fury's senior women captain Shannon Flippard in action against Edinburgh Uni (Photo: Gary Smith)

The students were always going to be a tough game for Fury, with the visiting team top of the table and very much the form side in the women’s game.

With the score at 9-7 to Edinburgh after four minutes of play, Fury had started well, but then a 16-for-zero period for the capital club saw then surge ahead.

It was looking like it could be an 18-point deficit too soon after until Lucy Rafferty produced the shot of the Scottish basketball season with a spectacular three-point shot - she was set to inbound the ball with just one second on the clock when the Edinburgh player in front of her turned her back on Rafferty.

This allowed the Fury shooting specialist to play the ball off the player's back before scoring straight into the basket for a stunning play with the scoreline now at 25-10.

The second period saw Fury play themselves back into the game after a two-pointer from Lauren Bennet, a three-pointer from Abby Rutter and a two from Emily Dagger for a 27-17 scoreline.

The Falkirk side went in at the half 35-21 down but still very much in the game.

With the score at 39-25 for Edinburgh early in the third period, Fury went on a great nine-for-zero run with Sophie Cram and captain Shannon Flippard combining for five points before Fury junior Edie McBain – with back to back excellent two point plays - made it a five-point game at 39-34.

This was to be as close as Fury got on the day but the team can take great satisfaction from the performance.

For Fury, Flippard top scored for the Falkirk side with ten points while Rafferty chipped in with nine points. Cram grabbed seven.

"For two quarters and long periods in the first and fourth quarters we competed strongly with a team who have just come off winning the Scottish Cup so full credit goes to our players for the great effort they put into this game,” Fury’s head coach John Bunyan said.

“Our defence in holding a strong student team to 67 points was excellent but we need to improve our execution on offence - we have the talent to do that and our goal is to continue to improve on the offensive end."

