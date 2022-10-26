Edinburgh Lions 74-103 Falkirk Fury: Falkirk side maul Lions in impressive victory

Eddy Leginus top scored for Falkirk Fury (Pic by Michael Gillen)

A strong 29-16 opening period paved the foundation for this victory as the Falkirk side hit a record seven three-pointers from behind the arc.

Bantu Burroughs, Eddy Leginus, Javon Daniels and Ziggy Dauksas all hit from long range for the away team, with the Falkirk side making five in a row in the middle of the first period.

While Fury took the other three periods to extend their winning tally to 29, the Lions side were always a threat with Fury having to work hard on both ends of the floor throughout the match.

Veteran Scott Russell showed he can still contribute with a strong performance that saw him score 11 points personal in the final quarter, a tally that included back to back long range threes.

But it was Lithuanian Eddy Leginus, who has played for Fury since he moved to Scotland as a 10-year-old some 14 years ago that dominated the game with seven threes and 27 points personal.

Russell and Ziggy Dauksas shared 36 points, with both in excellent form, as was Adnan Jalil, who showed his skill at the basket with 16 points personal and also produced an outstanding rebounding performance on the boards.

Bantu Burroughs with 11 and Javon Daniels with 10 points saw six Fury players in double figure scoring.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said to Heraldsport after the match: “This was a good team performance from the players who are growing in confidence as a new group.

"As well as executing well from behind the arc with a team total of 15 threes, that opening period saw us hold Lions to only two open court baskets, a testimony to our energy on the defensive end.

“We will look to build on this match as we prepare for a home game against a West Lothian Wolves side who always provide strong opposition.”

Fury Men play WL Wolves this Friday at Grangemouth SC with an 8pm tip.