Dunipace stock car star Jason Secker in emotional world title win

Newly crowned world champion Jason Secker with his winning car and trophy

One year after suffering the heartache of being controversially demoted to third place in the same event, Dunipace stock car star Jason Secker is finally celebrating after becoming two litre hot rod world champion at Lochgelly on Sunday.

The 35-year-old landscape gardener reached speeds of up to 55mph on the oval track to comfortably see off his 27 rivals after 40 laps at the Fife venue, banishing memories of the major disappountment he endured in the 2024 final at Northern Irish track Aghadowey Oval.

Secker told the Falkirk Herald: "I didn’t have any problems at all at the weekend. It was two qualifying heats on the Saturday, where I won one and was second in the other.

"That put me on pole for the world final on Sunday and I won it from there. I just basically walked away with it.

Jason Secker hugs his wife Samantha after world win

“My wife Samantha and I were just happy that I'd won it and got the gold roof for the year, because obviously it's the biggest title.

"A world title is the biggest thing you can ever win in any sport.”

Reflecting on the heartbreak he had suffered in the same race 12 months earlier, Secker – who previously was world runner-up in Ipswich in 2023 – said: “Last year, I'd actually won it, and I got docked. There was a big controversy about it.

"I crossed the line first, but obviously it's non-contact every race, so they were trying to say that there was a bit of contact at the start of the race, so I was docked to third place.

"On the internet, Facebook, basically everybody was saying that this decision was wrong, I should have won it, and things like that.

"There was nothing in the incident at all. There has been worse contact in other incidents yet nothing happens.

"So it was just a bit harsh.

“It was early on in the race, I think it was second lap or something.

“After the race I pulled up to the start-finish line and I was told that a video review was getting done to see if I was getting docked or not. Later they came by and said, right, you're docked.”

When asked to explain the incident which got him penalised in greater detail, Secker added: “Basically I'd gone into the corner, with three others.

"My car had locked up a bit and slid into the back of the boy in front of us, but we never gained an advantage.

"So we raced on, and at the next again corner, one of the other drivers took another boy wide, and I just went up the inside.

"After that I basically went on from there to win the race.

"But they (the race adjudicators) did dock me for the incident that happened at the start, for the slightest minimum contact with a car driven by a Northern Irish driver called Wayne Woolsey.

"So it’s definitely really sweet to have won it this year.

"After what happened in Northern Ireland at such a big championship, my wife – who was my fiancee at the time – agreed with me that I should pack the racing in.

"But both of us eventually agreed that we’d stick at it, come back this year and win it.

"So basically that's what we've done and it’s brilliant.”

When asked to describe the vehicle which he drove with such distinction to become world champion, Secker added: “I've had that three years now.

"It's basically a space frame car, but it's got a Peugeot 106 shell bolted to it.

"So it's like a fabricated chassis, just with a 106 shell bolted on, with a two litre Zetec engine in it.

"It's just me and my wife who do everything to the car ourselves.

"We fix it all ourselves and things like that.”

Secker is now full of confidence ahead of his next big competitive outing which will come next month.

He said: “We're racing in three weeks’ time at the British Championships in Ipswich.

"So we're about to go there and obviously win that!”