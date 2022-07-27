Dunipace boss Smith looks forward to the challenge of an 'improved' first division

The Pace kick off the campaign on Saturday against Newtongrange Star, with a trip to Lochore Welfare and a cup tie at Camelon to follow that one.

“It just sounds better,” he said. “What comes with that however, is that it will be so competitive. Last season, with all due respect, the division was much weaker and you’d see some matches finishing 10-0 and things like that.

“Each week now we will need to be at it. Being realistic it will be so difficult to gain promotion, but I believe we can challenge and our squad now has depth.”