Dunfermline Reign 88-105 Falkirk Fury: Leaders Fury win fourth league game out of four this season

Lithuainian ace Eddy Leginas scored 10 points in Fury win

Fury produced a great team performance with six players in double figure scoring and showed why once again they will be title contenders.

A strong second half was key to victory for the Sony-sponsored side, who led 54-49 going into half-time.

A change of defence saw Fury take control, romping the third period 26-16.

A 30-18 scoreline in the fourth saw Fury take the win, with veteran Scott Russell playing a key role down the stretch.

Reducing Reign's scoring by more than 20 points in that second half was key, as well as Fury producing four solid offensive periods.

Adnan Jalil produced his best game of the season, key on the defensive end and adding 17 points personal.

Yves J Ndongala and Igy Dauksas shared 30 points and both worked tirelessly throughout.

For Ndongala this was his first game of the season, injury free and he showed what a key player he will be in Fury's title bid.

Lithuanians Evaldis Bursaitis and Eddy Leginas had 12 and 10 points respectively, with Burksaitis earning the MVP shout from his team-mates for his play at both ends of the floor.

Fury head coach John Bunyan said: “The team turned the game around in the second half with their attitude and work ethic on the defensive end, while still producing 56 points.

"You are going to win games with that sort of performance and we fully deserved the win.

"We had 17 points at the free throw line in that second half and four Reign players fouled out, again a testimony to our offensive play.

"I was also glad we were able to avenge our loss to Dunfermline on the football field! This was a great advert for basketball and our fans really enjoyed the win.”