Duncan Scott wins his third medal of Tokyo 2020 with medley silver

Silver medalist Duncan Scott of Team Great Britain celebrates during the medal ceremony for the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The former F.I.R.S.T swimmer finished in 1:55.28 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, beating the 1:55.90 he previously swam to improve upon his own British record and complete a medal hat-trick.

Gold went to Shun Wang of China, just 0.28 seconds ahead of the Team GB swimmer, who was fifth heading into the final 50m freestyle of the race.

A sixth Team GB medal in the pool takes the overall medal tally to 21, with Scott’s personal tally across Games now at five having won two silver medals at Rio 2016.

Scott, 24, from Glasgow, said: “I definitely have to be proud. The winner did a big PB as well, I think it’s a lot quicker people anticipated the final to be so credit to everyone in the race.

“It was always going to be tight, it was always going to be exciting.

“I had to try and commit to more to 150m because I know I’m going to come back strong in the last 50m. I’ve done that, I’m really happy with the swim, it just wasn’t quite there.

“I was happy with that, that’s the first international medal I’ve won in that event so I’m really happy with that. It’s a big PB again, I’ve taken over a-second-and-a-half off the time this year.

“I’ve got to hold my head up high with that.”

Scott’s hat-trick means he has become the sixth Team GB athlete in any sport to win three medals in one Olympics, with a chance of becoming the first to win four when he takes part in Sunday’s 4x100m medley.

Five medals also mean he is the joint-most decorated British swimmer in Olympic history, and the first swimmer to win three at a Games since 1908.

He added: “I have not had time to reflect on that, I will evaluate it at the end of the week but I have a couple of important things to do for relays now and I have got to do what I can for the team where possible.