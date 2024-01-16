Duncan Scott one of four Scots heading to World Aquatics Championships

Grangemouth trained Duncan Scott is one of four Scots that will help make up British Swimming’s 20-strong squad for the upcoming World Aquatics Championships next month.

Grangemouth trained swimmer Duncan Scott in action during the World Championships last year in Japan (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Scott, winner of four medals at the Tokyo Olympics two years ago, will join Kathleen Dawson, Lucy Hope and Grace Reid in Doha, Qatar with the main goal of securing relay team quota places at Paris 2024 for Team GB.

Nine medallists from this year’s World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan are selected, including Alloa native Scott, who recently also won gold at the European Short Course Swimming Championships last month.

Ahead of the Doha championships, which start on Sunday, February 11, British Swimming performance director Chris Spice is focused on how the meet can play its part in the preparations for GB’s bid to make more Olympic history in Paris.

“We are all aware of the unusual challenge that a World Championships in Olympic year could pose – but our swimmers and staff are preparing for Doha as a crucial part of our build-up to Paris and, before that, the British Swimming Championships in April,” he said.

“Locking in relay places across the Olympic programme is a key focus, with our relay teams having been so successful in recent years, showing the versatility and depth of this cohort of athletes. On top of that, though, this is a great racing opportunity on the world stage and will be a serious test of our swimmers’ preparations and work over the winter months as they will still be in heavy training throughout the meet.”

