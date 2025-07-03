Duncan Scott: OBE recipient and ex-FIRST swimmer is shining example for Forth Valley Tridents

Forth Valley Tridents stalwart Rob Lee reckons former FIRST swimmer Duncan Scott’s immense attitude and kind nature is what has helped propel him to the very top.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old, Scotland's most decorated Olympian, was presented with his OBE by King Charles III this week for services to swimming at a ceremony in Edinburgh.

Scott earned his eighth Olympic medal in Paris last summer, picking up silver in the 200m individual medley. That, added to his two gold and five other silver medals, saw him overtake Chris Hoy as Scotland’s flag-flying Olympian.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He now also sits third in the all-time list for Team GB, behind cyclists Jason Kenny and Bradley Wiggins.

Ex-FIRST swimmer Duncan Scott with his medal after being appointed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (Photo: Aaron Chown/Getty Images)

Duncan Scott was just one FIRST success story

“No one expects the level of success that Duncan has managed to achieve so far,” Rob, head coach of the Falkirk Integrated Regional Swim Team (FIRST) back in 2006 to 2008 when it first started and Scott’s coach as Grangemouth ASC youngster, admitted.

“I was head coach of FIRST for a couple of years and Duncan joined our squad just like any other young swimmer.

“He was only around for 18 months or so but what stood out was his attitude.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Scott joined Grangemouth Amateur Swimming Club's centenary celebrations to deliver a training session just before the Tridents' merger (Photo: Alan Murray)

“Sure, he had immense talent but he was humble, kind and listened to every word, even as a ten-year old kid. It was the person that he was that stuck with me. He is a really caring, authentic person.”

It was match made in heaven for Scott – who excelled, just as so many other FIRST swimmers have under the team’s banner, to go onto bigger and better things.

The district had produced a number of Commonwealth Games athletes, with recent FIRST member Suzie McNair hoping to be the next to fly the Falkirk flag in Glasgow next year after recent wins at the Scottish National Open Swimming Championships.

On FIRST’s success, Rob hailed the example of Scott’s rise. He said: “Things sometimes fall into place too. FIRST was great for Duncan and he has been a great story for us. Duncan spent a good six or seven years with FIRST when Steven Tigg was head coach – and he is now head coach of Aquatics GB and is leading Team GB athletes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The high-level coaching relationships and his own persistence to be the best have shone through.”

Rob added: “It’s been a two-way street too since he left us, Duncan has always remembered his roots and he has been great with us.”

District club Forth Valley Tridents was formed in January, amalgamating historic trio Falkirk Otter, Bo’ness ASC and Grangemouth ASC.

And for ex-Commonwealth Games athlete Rob, who is still coaching while swimming in the masters, he sees so many benefits for the youngsters taking part outwith the pool itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob said: "One thing about swimming is that you even if you don’t become a Duncan Scott – you grow up to be a good person because you demonstrate those good values and behaviours like the Duncan.

"Swimming prowess is great but what we are so proud of is how the club has helped shape so many young people’s lives in a positive manner.

"Of course in a competitive environment, we are proud of our success too. Duncan is just one example. We had two kids in that same squad who went to the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

"Bobby McGregor is of course another name synonymous with Falkirk back in the 1960s. He is a Scottish swimming legend and was part of the Otters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The local area has a real history of swimming success and the Tridents will continue that legacy on.

“Pool closures and things like this have drove us towards merging but it has pulled great coach resource together and I think we are stronger than ever now. We are trying to have a lifelong club from kids right up to masters.”