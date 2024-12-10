Duncan Scott named Scottish Sportsperson of the Year as ex-FIRST swimmer seals two awards

Ex-FIRST youngster Duncan Scott poses with his two Paris Games medals (Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Former FIRST swimmer Duncan Scott’s sensational 2024 was recognised at last week’s Scottish Sports Awards – with Scotland’s most decorated Olympian sealing two top prizes.

The 27-year-old was named Male Athlete of the Year and Scottish Sportsperson of the Year at the Glasgow Science Centre last Wednesday.

His success comes just weeks after Scott was announced as Aquatics GB’s Swimming Athlete of the Year, as well as Swimmer of the Year at the Scottish Swimming Awards – where he was also the recipient of the JY Coutts Memorial Award and the Nancy Riach Memorial Award.

And this led Sport Scotland to have an easy choice in who to hand out the coveted Scottish Sportperson of the Year award too after Scott took his medal tally up to eight in Paris, surpassing Sir Chris Hoy as the country’s most successful Games medallist.

"In 2024, Duncan Scott MBE became Scotland’s most decorated Olympian with eight Olympic medals, so it wasn’t much of a surprise that he was recognised with both the Male Athlete of the Year award and the Scottish Sportsperson of the Year award,” a spokesperson said.

“(This is) the evening’s ultimate award for sporting excellence, selected from winners of the male, female, para-sport and young athlete of the year award categories.”

Chair of Sport Scotland, Maureen Campbell, added: “There have been so many incredible achievements across Scottish Sport over the last twelve months.

“Every year the Scottish Sports Awards reminds us of the power of sport and its ability to inspire and unite “

Over the past decade, Grangemouth-trained Scott has been a participant on the high-performance programme at the University of Stirling.

David Bond, head of performance sport at the University of Stirling, said: “On behalf of all at the University of Stirling, I send our warmest congratulations to Duncan on yet another brilliant achievement.

“To be named Scottish Sportsperson of the Year is deserved recognition for all that Duncan continues to achieve in the pool and reflects not only his own hard work but also the efforts and dedication of our talented coaching and support staff here at Stirling.”