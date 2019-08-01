Duncan Scott helps Brits clinch gold medal at world championships

Duncan Scott produced the second fastest relay split of all time to help Britain clinch gold in the 4x100m medley at the world swimming championships in Gawngju, South Korea last Sunday.

The Grangemouth-trained swimmer had time to make up after the Americans and Russians had seized the lead after the first three legs.

However, the former Falkirk Integrated Regional Swim Team member produced blistering pace in the final lap with a time of 46.14 seconds – the fastest since American Jason Lezak’s 46.06 at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 – to catch US swimmer Nathan Adrian and give Britain victory and a first win over the US in the event. Russia came third.

He told reporters: “I can’t say I thought I had that split in me. I’m just sort of speechless I’ve been able to put that race together.”

The result came just five days after swimmer Sun Yang shouted ‘loser’ in Scott’s face after the 22-year-old from Alloa had refused to stand next to Chinese Yang on the podium.

Yang had served a drugs ban in 2014.