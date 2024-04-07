Duncan Scott: Grangemouth trained swimmer beats Tom Dean to seal Paris Olympics place

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: Duncan Scott of University of Stirling competes in the Men's 200m IM Paris - Final during day four of the British Swimming Championships 2024 on April 05, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

The former FIRST athlete beat rival Tom Dean in the men’s 200m IM and was under the qualification time, finishing in 1:55.91 to impressively ensure he will travel to Paris to represent Team GB.

Alloa native Scott learned to swim and was coached at Grangemouth before moving to the University of Stirling to continue his development.

"It's a real competitive field with some fast PBs (personal bests) in it, so I knew it was going to be pretty tough," said Scott speaking to Scottish Swimming. "That's the thing about IM (Individual Medley), you know, people swim it in so many different ways, with different strengths.

“I think that's what makes it so exciting - but also why I love it. Credit to a lot of those boys in the final, it’s hard racing. “It’s good to go a 55, but to be honest I’d probably have wanted a bit more.”

The 26-year-old is one of the most successful swimmers in British history and will now be hoping to go one better than he did at Tokyo 2020 when he won silver in the 200m IM - one of four medals he came home with from those Games.

Scott added: “In years gone past in 200 IM it’s fair to say the depth hasn’t always been there. But with that, Max is right on form in the 400 IM, Deano (Tom Dean) medalling last year, and Mark (Szaranek) has medalled at the Commonwealth Games before.