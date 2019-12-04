Duncan Scott gearing it up for Tokyo Olympics

Grangemouth trained Duncan Scott is the busiest man in swimming but wouldn’t have it any other way as he builds towards Tokyo 2020.

It’s been a hectic year for the 22-year-old – scooping two medals at the World Championships in July, starring at the inaugural International Swimming League meet in London, and attempting a marathon 15 races in 48 hours at the BUCS university nationals.

And despite Olympic trials looming in April, Scott can’t be stopped and is lined up for five events in Glasgow at next week’s European Short Course Swimming Championships.

“It’s all about challenging myself, I’m not too bothered if I swim terribly off the back of a lot of racing,” said Scott, who took home two silver medals from the 2016 Olympics.

“I expect that. I’m just here to see what I can do and challenge myself and set myself up for next year knowing and believing in myself after a really good short course season. Between now and Tokyo there’s a lot going on including the Olympic trials.”

Glasgow has been a particularly happy hunting ground for Scott, claiming a silver medal at Tollcross at the 2014 Commonwealth Games before winning triple gold at the 2018 European Championships.

He also claimed two bronze medals at the last European Short Course Championships two years ago in Copenhagen so has no shortage of fond memories.

He added: “I’m really looking forward to the event and the home crowd.

“I’ve been very fortunate with being able to swim at numerous events in Britain with the Commonwealth Games, the 2016 and 2018 European Championships and now the European Short Course Swimming Championships next week.

“It’s going to be great to be a part of that British team again, it’s been a couple of months. Two years ago I was in Copenhagen and won two bronzes so I’m looking to try and replicate what I did there.

“It would be really good to get back on a podium in Glasgow, the last time was the 2018 Europeans so it would be quite special to then do it at the European Short Course Championships at the same place in the same pool.”

You can join Duncan Scott at one of the biggest sporting events of the year by buying tickets now from www.euroswim2019.com.