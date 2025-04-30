Duncan Scott earns World Aquatics Championships spot after trio of titles at GB's

Duncan Scott of University of Stirling and James Guy of Manchester Performance Centre celebrate after winning joint Gold in the Men's 200m Freestyle Final during day six of the British Swimming Championships (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Former FIRST swimmer Duncan Scott is one of seven Scots heading off to the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

After securing a trio of British titles at the Aquatics GB Swimming Championship in London last week, Scotland’s most decorated athlete Scott will now join a 28-strong Aquatics GB team this summer.

At the GB Championships, the University of Stirling swimmer sealed gold in three races – the men’s 200m butterfly, men’s 200m individual medley and earned a joint first place finish in the men’s 200m free.

Scott's sensational dead heat finish with James Guy rounded off the championships in style, with both posting a 1:45.08 time.

Speaking to Scottish Athletics, he said: "It was really good fun, me and Jimmy have raced each for so long. This is always the last event here, but at an international meet not only is the 2 free early on but the 4 x 2 relay is early, so it is important that we don’t just have a fast four.

"Fifth and sixth are important as well, so we have depth in the team.

“The other nations will look at that and think we can beat that. We now need to make sure from now and to the summer we need to work as individuals on what we need to sort out, so we can come together and fight for that gold again.

We’ve done it so well over the last few years but when you’re out in front as a team there’s a target on your back and I reckon the Americans and Australians will come out strong.”