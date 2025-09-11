District orienteers are on top

There was a phenomenal level of local success at the third Scottish League race of the year in Midlothian, as East Lothian Orienteers cracked out a brand-new area at Hartside with a large field in attendance.

And Forth Valley Orienteers placed 14 athletes on nine of the 13 course podiums in what was another strong showing for the district club.

Graham Gristwood is still bossing it at the sharp end despite now being eligible to run in the veteran classes and won on the Black course in 61.33, while there was a family 1-3 on Short Brown, where Jamie Goddard (52.09) was top, and Roger Goddard (56.19) was third.

The top three on the Short Blue course were all out of age-class, as Chris Smithard dropped down from M21 to finish second (39.40) and Lucas Baikie ran up to M18 as he was third in 45.46.

FVO ace Graham Gristwood on the move during the recent Scottish League race of the year (Photo: Robert Lines)

Alison Smithard was also out of class, as she missed the entry deadline, but topped the Green course in 44.45, and on the Very Short Green version, Liz Godfree won the course in 59.32, from Lindsey Hensman (77.36) who was second.

The Red course is a new addition to the programme, and is designed to accommodate runners with limited navigational experience, but the win went to a bona-fide orienteer, in the shape of Simon Finch, who was 12 minutes (58.52) quicker than the best-placed runner, Tracey Brindley, who was second in 75.16.

Hannah Inman was third overall and top girl on Light Green (51.39) while on Orange, Lachlan Carruthers was second (37.59) ahead of Sean Truswell (39.42), and Sophie Edward had to be content with top girl as she was fourth overall (46.19).

The final FVO course podium of the day came for Catriona Downie, who was second overall on Yellow (25.42).

Of the courses where there wasn't a local athlete on the course podiums, both Will Hensman (Brown - 63.04) and Scarlett Kelly (Blue - 55.19) were fourth, but both headed their age class, Gee Hensman was the best placed local on Short Green (61.29) as he was second in M75, and on White, Simon Downie was fourth (21.21) but was top boy.

The final race of the SOL programme is in two weeks time, at Gullane, and a number of FVO athletes remain in contention for league titles.