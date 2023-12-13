Denny grappling ace Dylan Russell is new British Open champion

A Denny sports star has won gold at one of the UK’s most prestigious grappling events, the ADCC British Open championships, making him the new open champion in his division.

The team who travelled down to Sheffield for the event (Photo: Submitted)

​Dylan Russell, 25, who competed at the adult under-76kg category, defeated some of Europe’s best Nogi grapplers earlier this month in Sheffield.

Russell, who has only trained in grappling for two years at Forth Valley Brazilian Jiu Jitsu academy, The Jungle Academy, was entered into the intermediate division which consists of grapplers who have trained between two and four years. He won all four of his matches by submission.

He was champion of his division which consisted of athletes from England, Spain, Poland, Ireland and Denmark.

Clubmate Logan McGuigan, 28, also entered into intermediate division, winning his first match by points, then a narrow points loss in the semi-final followed. He won his final match for bronze medal by submission.

Two other grapplers from the Stirling-based academy, run by Grangemouth’s Robbie McNab, also competed. Stefan Heeps of Grangemouth and Jake Waugh of Hallglen. Stefan won his first two matches by submission and lost his semi-final match to the eventual champion. Jake lost his first match in a tight contest on points.