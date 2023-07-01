Denny canoeist Sophie Ogilvie helps Team GB earn silver medal at European Games

The women’s trio of Mallory Franklin (Windsor & District), Kimberley Woods (Rugby) and CR Cats ace Ogilvie, 23, landed a team silver medal with a strong run.

The three athletes attacked the Krakow, opting to take on some of the more challenging moves of the course. Despite a touch on gate eight, the trio were quickest on the first split and their determination was paying off.

A further touch on 16 didn’t deter them either, as their time of 120.34 was good enough to go top with three boats to go.

(Photo: Getty Images)

The Czechia team went next, and put down an unbelievable run to take top spot, but France and Slovakia couldn’t match the Brits, meaning they came away with team silver.

Ex-Denny High pupil Ogilvie said after the race: “I’m buzzed after that. It’s been a tough day so to come out and deliver that run, especially with these girls is great team to be in so super happy.”

Team member Franklin added: “We were close to the end to know quite quickly if we had medalled or not, but also still had that wait for the last few groups to come through, but it’s amazing to get the silver medal.”

Meanwhile, the men’s C1 team secured a brilliant bronze during the afternoon’s team finals off the back of their individual heats in the morning session, where five Brits progressed to the semi-final stage of the games.