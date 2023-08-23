News you can trust since 1845
Denny Bowling Club's Karen Dawson aiming for Scotland return next year after collecting another trophy

Denny Bowling Club member Karen Dawson is celebrating another trophy win after topping the West of Scotland Ladies Singles earlier this month.
By Ben Kearney
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 15:07 BST
Denny BC's Karen Dawson (Photo: Submitted)Denny BC's Karen Dawson (Photo: Submitted)
Denny BC's Karen Dawson (Photo: Submitted)

The Dunipace resident, 59, has also already won the Stirling County East Ladies Singles and Champion of Champion Ladies Singles events this season.

Speaking of her latest success, she said: “In our club you have to win a specific trophy to enable you to go out and actually play in those sort of singles competitions.

“The West of Scotland Singles was great because I haven’t actually won it before, that was my first time. I retired last year so I was able to take part in it – work stopped me from being able to beforehand.

“It is a good thing to win in that you are going up against half the country. I am a competitive person and it was really enjoyable because each opponent was a real challenge.

“I’ve been really lucky with what I have achieved over the years.”

Dawson is now targeting a return to action with Scotland having missed out this year due to picking up Covid-19 around the time of the national team trials. The Denny ace has over 50 caps for her country already.

“I’ve played for Scotland since 2004 but I missed out,” she explained. “I had Covid-19 and I missed out on the trials. You have to attend them to go so that was a disappointment.

"Those are things that are set to try you but it just makes you even more determined to do better the next time. Hopefully next year I will be able to attend and the goal is to be back playing for Scotland again.”

