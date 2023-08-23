Denny Bowling Club's Karen Dawson aiming for Scotland return next year after collecting another trophy

Denny BC's Karen Dawson (Photo: Submitted)

The Dunipace resident, 59, has also already won the Stirling County East Ladies Singles and Champion of Champion Ladies Singles events this season.

Speaking of her latest success, she said: “In our club you have to win a specific trophy to enable you to go out and actually play in those sort of singles competitions.

“The West of Scotland Singles was great because I haven’t actually won it before, that was my first time. I retired last year so I was able to take part in it – work stopped me from being able to beforehand.

“It is a good thing to win in that you are going up against half the country. I am a competitive person and it was really enjoyable because each opponent was a real challenge.

“I’ve been really lucky with what I have achieved over the years.”

Dawson is now targeting a return to action with Scotland having missed out this year due to picking up Covid-19 around the time of the national team trials. The Denny ace has over 50 caps for her country already.

“I’ve played for Scotland since 2004 but I missed out,” she explained. “I had Covid-19 and I missed out on the trials. You have to attend them to go so that was a disappointment.