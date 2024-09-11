Karen Dawson is again celebrating three title wins

Denny Bowling Club marvel Karen Dawson has achieved the improbable – by winning the treble of County Singles, County Champion of Champions and West of Scotland Singles in the one season for a second consecutive year.

Dawson, 60, a Denny BC member since 1995, has landed multiple victories in her many years bowling, including five Scottish crowns, one British Isles title and a runner-up finish in the 2004 World Champion of Champions event in Australia.

In defeating Margaret Hicks in the recent West of Scotland final at Anchor Bowling Club in Paisley, Dawson’s threefold of wins was completed in the wake of her landing the County Singles and County Champion of Champions events on a separate day at Falkirk Bowling Club.

The Denny star, who won around 18 games in total when winning the three competitions which ran between May and August, told the Falkirk Herald: “I’m over the moon to have won the three titles in two years back to back.

"It is a very, very difficult thing to do and definitely one of my bowling highlights.

"When I went to Australia to compete in 2004 that was also amazing, a fantastic experience for anybody. We played outdoors at Warilla Bowling Club.

"I had only won my first Scottish title in 2003 so to get that opportunity so early on was amazing.

"I couldn’t possibly have achieved everything I have for all the years I’ve played without the support of my husband Graham.”

The couple have one grown up son, Alistair.

With the outdoor summer season now finished, Dawson – a retired Marks & Spencer sales assistant - will be turning her attention to playing at Falkirk Indoor Bowling Club during the colder months.