Defeat for Super Featherweight Monty Ogilvie in Celtic title bout with Nathaniel Collins

Monty Ogilvie tasted his first defeat as a pro in his Celtic title bout at the weekend.

Not only that he went down for the first time in his career as a professional or amateur – and then hit the canvas another two times as Nathaniel Collins forced a stoppage to land the belt.

Monty Ogilvie was beaten by former Stirling University student Collins. Pictures: Michael Gillen.

Ogilvie has no lasting damage after the featherweight fight – his tenth as a pro – just sore ribs from a series of body shots by former Commonwealth Games boxer Collins who “knocked the life out” of Ogilvie’s title hopes.

“Nathaniel was class, I have to admit that. He was the better fighter on the night and I simply couldn’t get going,” Ogilvie admitted.

He added: “He hit a body shot that hurt, and it really hurt and it knocked the life out of me in the second round. I’d been down a bit before but it was more of a trip than anything – he was southpaws and I can struggle and the stance we just got our feet tangled.

“I’d thought round one was good but the body shots in the the second took it out me. I think I showed heart getting back up each time, but after that I just couldn’t get going at all.

“It’s my first defeat and it’s been a big shock. But it will be a learning experience. I’d never been down at am-level or pro, and it’s been a blow to the ego – I just didn’t expect it at all. I thought he might outbox me but not hurt me – and those body shots did.

“People say when you lose no-one wants to know but I’ve had messages of support which has been nice.

“I’ll take a bit of time off and reflect, I believe I might drop a weight below because I think I can make it. The guys in the featherweight division – every one is really good, we’re all British level or there abouts. Nathaniel is for sure so it is a really competitive division.

“I might look at my options because I believe I can make the weight, but we’ll see what happens.

“I’ll speak to my manager Sam [Kynoch] and decide where we go from here, but I’ll be back, no doubt about that, I’m not giving up.

“It’s sore but there’s no lasting damage. I’ve had worse, but credit to Nathaniel where it’s due, he was fantastic.”

Kynoch boxing promotions, Ogilvie’s management said Monty had a nightmare first round – being floored by the fast starting Collins. Ogilvie rallied but further knockdowns including one by way of an excellent body shot culminated in Monty being stopped on his fet in the fifth.

They went on: “We are very proud of Monty’s efforts and and would like to congratulate Nathaniel on an excellent performance which saw him crowned as Celtic Featherweight Champion.”