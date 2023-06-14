Dean O'Raw: Denny Bowling Club ace bowled over at National Championships qualification

O’Raw, 17, who hails from Dunipace, defeated fellow Denny member Corey Bullard 11-8 in the District 10 Youth Singles final to earn his spot at the tournament at Laurieston Bowling Club on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, he said: “The qualifier was on Sunday at Laurieston and myself and a couple of others from Denny were told we had a chance to play last minute so we just went for it.

“I had no real expectations going into it.

Denny BC's Dean O'Raw (Pic: Contributed)

"I managed to win it which was amazing and I didn’t really expect it in all honestly.

"To reach the national championships is a big thing, although truth be told I don’t know too much about it.

"I only started playing around a year ago or so.

"My dad goes and he managed to convince me to give it a proper shot.

"I am learning as I go in that sense.

"Now it is at the other end of the spectrum and people are mentioning things like playing for Scotland at one point and all of that still seems mad to me.

"One day that would be the goal but it will take a fair bit of work.

"To get to that level isn’t as easy as people probably think it is.

"There is skill invovled and it isn’t just a case of turning up and playing.”

Dean admits the sport probably isn’t the flashiest to show off to those his age, but he does see growth happening across the country.

"I think the sport is growing in terms of people my age playing,” he said. “I have brought a couple of friends to try it and some liked it, some didn’t come back after a while, which is fair enough.

"But I do have two pals that also play, and I think in general it is probably a wee bit more known about now.

"I want to introduce people to it because the more people playing bowls the better, and it is actually really enjoyable too – you just have to give it a chance.

"You see it covered more now online which is great.”