Daniel Velykyy on top form for Falkirk Fury as they beat Saints

​Falkirk Fury’s junior men made it three Scottish Cup quarter-final wins from three for the Sony Centre sponsored side’s men’s teams as they defeated rivals St Mirren 74-45.

Gavin Black was top scorer for Falkirk Fury on 22 points

They now join the under-16 cadet men and the senior men in their respective SBC cup semi-finals after earning victories over the weekend.

On the night, a tight first quarter saw the Falkirk side lead by 21-19, with the second and third periods proving decisive with 22-8 and 22-12 scorelines.

That 29-point win sees Fury on the road in the semi-final to either Boroughmuir Blaze or Grampian Flyers.

Oliver Coffey scored 10 points for Falkirk Fury (Pictures by Gary Smith)

Daniel Velykyy had his best game of the season with a stunning 27-point performance to dominate the game for Keith Bunyan's side. Captain Jack Shand also scored 13 points in the big win.

Fury’s junior men, however, lost ground in their league title challenge with a surprise three point 72-69 loss to Aberdeen Panthers.

The clubs sat at opposite ends of the table going into the game with the Falkirk club second from the top and the Panthers in last spot. Fury led by 11 points going into the final quarter, but a great effort by the visitors saw them take the game in the final seconds.

Ukrainian Daniel Velykyy again led the under-18s Fury team with 17 points personal with Alex Low on 13 points. Despite the loss Fury remain in second spot in the table.

Jack Robertson makes his move on the ball for Falkirk Fury

Meanwhile, Fury’s cadet men, already through to the Scottish Cup semi-finals, had league business themselves and they secured a solid win over North Lanarkshire Chiefs to keep the Falkirk side in joint second spot in the table.

The 78-50 scoreline saw Fury control the game from the start with a 17-12 and then 19-9 first two periods. But it was a strong third stanza of 26-10 that sealed the game for Fury.

Coach Ewan Carlow's side were led by on-form Gavin Black with 22 points with Adama Hainey on 16 points, Andrew Henderson on 14 points and Oliver Coffey on ten points with every player involved chipping in to help secure the result.