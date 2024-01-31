Daniel Velykyy leads Falkirk Fury junior men into Scottish Cup final

Jack Shand in action for Falkirk Fury (Pics by Michael Gillen)

Thatwin for their U18s gives Fury three cup final places, with their junior men now joining the club’s cadet men and cadette woman at finals weekend in just over a week’s time in Dundee.

A 15-12 first quarter saw Keith Bunyan’s side lead early on, but a tied second period of 18 apiece meant it was all to play for in the third and fourth quarters. Fury edged the third 17-15 and with the final stanza tied at 20 apiece, it ended as a five-point Fury win.

Andrew Henderson had his best game of the season at cadet or junior with 15 points and a solid all-round performance.

Captain and point guard Jack Shand continued his fine season with 10 points as he led his team to the final.

Meanwhile, Fury CM lost out to Blaze in a Scottish division 1 U16 men’s league game by 58-52.

Blaze move to top of the table, with Fury and two other teams within one loss of the capital club.

Ewan Carlow’s side fell behind early on with a 20-9 first quarter. With the sides tying the second at 14 apiece, Blaze led by 11 at the half. However, Fury got their game going in the third with a 19-8 scoreline and the match now a two-point game.

Down the stretch, it was anyone’s game, with the teams tied at 51 apiece with two minutes remaining.

However, Blaze made the key plays in those final minutes to take a six-point win.

For Fury, Adama Hainey led with 11 points. Henderson had 10 personal, with Gavin Black on nine and Oliver Coffey and Jack Robertson sharing 16.