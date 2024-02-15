Daisy Lawson dazzles for Falkirk Fury as cadette women lift SBC Scottish Cup trophy

Falkirk Fury’s under-16 cadette women were the Falkirk clubs first SBC Scottish Cup winners of the weekend (Pictures by Gary Smith)

The Fury guard grabbed 12 points and 17 rebounds, with her performance earning her the MVP award afterwards.

And the victory came against rivals Boroughmuir Blaze, with the Sony Centre sponsored side edging the final 59-56.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite only winning by three points, for long spells it was Fury who were on top, especially in the early stages.

Daisy Lawson (right) was named MVP for her dazzling display on the court

MVP Lawson scored the first points of the game and then with back to back free throw scores saw Fury 4-0 clear. Lawson then made it 6-0 with a two-point play.

Beth Sneddon and Rachel Dagger then followed up for Fury for a 10-0 start. With an offensive rebound from Lawson leading to Sneddon getting a two-point play, the lead was 12-0 with only five minutes played, and Blaze were yet to score.

With three minutes to play of the first quarter Fury continued to be in control at 15-4, but a mini-run from the capital side at the end of quarter brought the game to 16-11 going into the second stanza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams battled throughout the second period, with the game remaining close and a 33-29 scoreline at the end of the second was still in Fury's favour.

Gary Smith

The third period saw Dagger start Fury's scoring and then with five consecutive points while Jess Cram made a big impact taking Fury to a 40-31 lead.

With both teams struggling to score, captain Poppy Duncan broke the scoring drought to put the Falkirk side ahead by 11 at 42-31.

MVP Daisy Lawson then hit a big three to take Fury 14 points clear and some real daylight was starting to emerge between the sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third period was a bit of slog, and both sides struggled to put points on the board. However, Fury managed to keep plugging away to keep their lead, with that only at 51-47 going into the final four minutes.

But Duncan played a captain’s role, scoring Fury’s last points to put them eight clear, and although Blaze fought back, they couldn’t catch up in time.

For Fury, Dagger was their top points scorer with 15 personal, completing a big double with 11 rebounds.

Lawson had 12 points and 17 rebounds with solid stat percent numbers for a game high efficiency of 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beth Sneddon was outstanding at the point guard spot as she controlled the game for Fury throughout. Sneddon also grabbed seven rebounds.

Duncan played big minutes as she excelled at both ends of the floor with eight points and eight rebounds.

Cram had an excellent game with six points and seven boards. Katie Marrs played minutes and worked hard for the Falkirk side with Emily Irvine and Leila Gillespie also putting in solid performances during their time on court. Ruby Hepburn, Nina Hutchison, Ava Gallagher and Isla Jack and Hannah Johnston completed the group.

Fury’s coaching team consisted of Kim Hunter, Shannon Flippard, Rachel Penman and David Hunter.