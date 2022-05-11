Curler Lisa to represent Scotland at the World Junior Curling Championships

The 21-year-old, a former Denny High School student, has already been a world B junior champion and will be second in the team.

She currently is a part of Kilsyth Curling Club.

Davie will play alongside Holly Wilkie-Milne, Katie McMillan and skip Fay Henderson, who have claimed a string of tournament wins in Prague and St Gallen on the European Junior Curling Tour before and also won the Scottish Junior Curling Championship. They also achieved success at Scottish Asham under-21 slams in Greenacres and Edinburgh last year.

Lisa Davie in action last summer (Picture: WCF/Richard Gray)

Davie continues to train at the National Curling Academy at the Peak in Stirling.

Round-robin play starts on Sunday, and the top four teams in the round-robin rankings qualify for the semi-finals in both genders.

Participating teams in the women’s field include Canada, Denmark, Japan, Korea, Latvia, Norway, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States of America.

The Canadians are the reigning champions. Their second player, Lauren Rajala, took part in the Youth Olympic Games in 2020.

Norway’s front end — second player Nora Oestgaard and lead Ingeborg Forbregd — are Youth Olympic gold medallists from 2020 in the mixed team competition.

Team Latvia have vast experience on the international curling stage, with all members taking part in at least four World Curling events.

Their skip, Evelina Barone, has participated in 17 World Curling events to date.

Denmark skip Karolina Jensen and third player Gabriella Qvist also have some experience on the international stage, both of them having played in both junior and elite World Curling events.

In both genders, one semi-final will be played between the first-ranked and the fourth-ranked teams, while the other semi-final will be held between the second and third-ranked teams.The winners of the semi-finals will play for gold medals and the world title, and the losers will play for bronze.