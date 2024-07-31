Cricket: Three wins from three for LocHire Stenhousemuir over the weekend

(Picture: Alan Murray)

LocHire Stenhousemuir secured a battling win over Glasgow’s GHK over the weekend in the Western Premiership.

On Saturday at The Tryst, Stenhousemuir won the toss and chose to bat first.

The hosts lost four quick wickets and were 32 for four before Shazad and Smith steadied the innings - but with the score on 52, Shazad was bowled.

Grant, Izaz and Smith all got into double figures and Stenhousemuir managed to struggle on to 110 all out.

During the innings, the GHK wicket-keeper Khan got hit in the face by a rising ball and left the field.

GHK’s reply started badly with Hussnain Atif taking a wicket with his first ball, caught magnificently at second slip by Shazad diving low down to his right.

Stenhousemuir’s bowling attack swung into top gear and had half the GHK batters out for 23 runs.

The rest of the GHK side battled hard but kept losing wickets and none could stay in with Khan, the injured wicket-keeper who batted well and was stranded on 26 no when the last man was out stumped off Grant’s bowling.

GHK were 18 short of the target of 111 to win handing the Tryst side victory. Hussnain Atif bowled seven overs and had four for 32 while Callum Grant bowled 7.2 overs and had three for 17. Nick Lister (1) and Zander Smith (2) bagged the other three wickets.

The second XI were away to Inverclyde where Scott Bain won the toss and decided to bat first. Adam Hunter scored a good 16 but was run out which left Stenhousemuir at 45 for three, but a 68 run partnership between Brian Townsend (24) and William Sneddon (51) took the to 113 before Townsend was bowled.

Another 35 run partnership between Yakesh Subrahmanian (16) and Jachari Greenwood (14*) saw the total to 160 all out.

Some excellent bowling kept Inverclyde in check with only one of their side making double figures, but when Van Der Spuy teased Gareth James (20) out of his crease, Roshan Lal stumped him to end the Inverclyde resistance and were all out for 50.

Rianne Van Der Spuy bowled beautifully and returned figures of four for nine in 5.1 overs. Farhan Haider, Sarang Nagarker and William Sneddon taking the other wickets in an impressive win.

​And the development XI made it three wins from three for LocHire Stenhousemuir over the weekend, defeating Milngavie.

Callum Grant and Peter Quinn opened the batting putting on 63 before Quinn was caught.

Adam Hunter joined Grant taking the score beyond 100 before Grant retired for 50. Hunter went for a well made 36.

Hussnain Atif also retired when he had made 50.

Stenhousemuir finished their innings with 202 for four. Milngavie scored steadily with three of their top five batting with style whilst they accumulated runs.

Stenhousemuir bowled tidily with Jachari Greenwood (2 for 14) and Ryan Rainsford (2 for 15) leading the attack.