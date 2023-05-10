Cricket: Stenhousemuir's strong league start continues

At Dumfries, after being put in to bat, the Tryst side made 190 all out and dismissed Dumfries for 120. The Stenhousemuir innings was more of a thing of bits and pieces. With John Vaughan – Davies missing they did not get off to a solid start losing early wickets. Dennico Hollis was out for 19 But Danie Rossouw who made 38 and newcomer Asad Izaz helped build a decent total with Izaz top scoring with 43. Adil Raza made 32 and Callum Grant 20 as ‘Muir posted a reasonable total of 190

Dumfries never really made a fist of chasing the runs and were all out for 120.Tippu Sultan took 3 wickets, Zander Smith, Adil Raza and Callum Grant 2 each

The Scottish cup tie at Uddingston on Sunday was a wonderful game of cricket with Stenhousemuir very unlucky to lose by just two runs. Tunnocks Uddingston reached 266 for 6 which looked a formidable total but ‘Muir looked at one point as if they would pull off a remarkable victory. In the end needing 8 to win off the last over with 3 wickets in hand they fell just short to end up 264 for 8.

Stenhousemuir CC v Uddingston CC; 29/04/2023; STENHOUSEMUIR; Stenhousemuir Cricket Club, Tryst Road, FK5 4QL; Falkirk Council; Scotland; (Picture: Alan Murray)

With Nick Lister missing they were perhaps just a bowler light and conceded more runs than they would have wished. Callum Grant had the fine figures of 3 for 37 off 10 overs and Husain Atif took 2 wickets and Zander Smith 1.

Stenhousemuir started well with skipper Nicky Rodgers making 15 in the opening partnership with Zander Smith. It was Smith who led the chase but with a century in sight he went for one shot too many and was out for 91. He received good support from Danie Rossouw who made 29 and Adil Raza who made 36 and had one of these just stayed just a little longer a remarkable victory could have been pulled. Tippu Sultan made a valiant effort towards the end with 12 not out to get so close was so disappointing.

The 2nd XI game with Inverclyde was rained off on Saturday.

Next Saturday, Stenhousemuir are away to Ayr and the 2nd XI are at home to 2nd Galloway. The Sunday League XI are away to East Renfrewshire.

Scoring card

LocHire Stenhousemuir 190 ( A.Izaz 43; D.Rossouw 38 ) 25 pts

Dumfries 120 ( T. Sultan 3 for 28; C. Grant 2 for 14 ) 0pts

Tunnock’s Uddingston 266 for 6 ( C.Grant 3 for 37;H. Atif 2 for 61 )