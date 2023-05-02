Cricket: Stenhousemuir win big in top tier opener against Tunnock's Uddingston

They scored 223 for nine in 50 overs and bowled out Uddingston for 129 to win by 94 runs.

In bitterly cold and damp conditions, John-Vaughan Davies and Zander Smith opened the batting and put on 82 before Vaughan Davies was out for 42. Smith departed soon after for 32 with the total on 87.

A fine stand between Dennico Hollis and Danie Rossouw took the total up to 153 before both fell to Ross Lyons. Hollis made 25 and Rossouw 43. From 161 for four the innings rather faltered but 26 from skipper Nicky Rodgers and 13 from Nick Lister helped the total to 223 for nine.

Stenhousemuir CC v Uddingston CC; 29/04/2023; STENHOUSEMUIR; Stenhousemuir Cricket Club, Tryst Road, FK5 4QL; Falkirk Council; Scotland; (Picture: Alan Murray)

Scott Bain and Haris Iftikhar helped eke out a few at the end and in the conditions 223 was a good total, incidentally, the highest total in the first round of matches. Ross Lyons turned in the excellent figures of six for 32 in 10 overs.

After Nick Lister nipped out three wickets to leave Uddingston 51 for four, the other wicket falling to Zander Smith. The visitors were never really in the hunt and they were all out for 129 in 40.3 overs. Skipper Bryan Clarke scored 28 and Imran Mughal 26.

For the Tryst side, Nick Lister took three wickets, Zander Smith two and Adeel Raza and John Vaughan-Davies both one each. However, the best figures came from Callum Grant, who fresh from his winter in Australia took three for 14 in ten overs.

This victory was achieved in the most miserable conditions and in warmer conditions Stenhousemuir will be hoping to build on this result. They have Husnain Atif and Peter Hamilton, both of whom were injured on Saturday to come back into the side which will give them more depth

In a very strange set of fixtures, Stenhousemuir face three away games on the next three Saturdays beginning with the long trip to Dumfries next Saturday. Meanwhile, the second XI begin their campaign in Division Four with a home fixture then against Inverclyde.

Lochire Stenhousemuir 223 for 9 (D Rossouw 43; J.Vaughan-Davies 42) 25pts

Tunnocks Uddingston 129 (C. Grant 3 for 14; N.Lister 3 for 34) 6pts

Stenhousmuir began life in the Western Premier Division with a convincing win over Tunnock's Uddingston on home turf this weekend (Pictures by Alan Murray)