Cricket: Stenhousemuir return ahead of new season with friendly at Linlithgow

It was decided to play two twenty/twenty games. In the first match, Stenhousemuir made 97 with Peter Hamilton scoring 33. Linlithgow made 51. Callum Grant, fresh from a winter in Australia, took four wickets, Husnain Atif three, Waqar Rauf two and Nick Lister one. In the second game, Linlithgow made 82. Husnain Atif and Peter Hamilton each took three wickets and Callum Grant and Nicky Rodgers one each. Stenhousemuir replied with 86 for four. Azad Izaz made 33 not out and Olly Townsend 19.