Cricket: Stenhousemuir ready for Western Premiership One season start

LocHire Stenhousemuir continued their preparations for the new season with a friendly with Linlithgow at

Boghall on Saturday. Stenhousemuir were able to field a strong side with Dani Rossouw back from South

Africa as professional for a second season and he was joined by fellow south African , Zander Smith. Another

Danie Rossouw in action for Stenhousemuir last summer (Photo: Michael Gillen)

newcomer in the side was Adeel Raza, an experienced leg spinner and middle order batsman who has joined

from Carlton.

Stenhousemuir batted first and scored 288 for 5 in 40 overs. Danie Rossouw was again in fine form and scored

105 before retiring. Zander Smith found the conditions a bit challenging having been used to hard South

The Tryst club won the second tier title last season to earn promotion to the Premiership (Photo: Scott Louden)

African wickets and was out for 5 .John Vaughan-Davies made 44, Dennico Hollis 32 and Peter Hamilton 30.

At the close Tippu Sultan was 20 not out and Adel Raza 10 not out

Linlithgow were all out for 146. Adeel Raza and Tippu Sultan each took 3 wickets and Zander Smith and

Dennico Hollis each took 2

Stenhousemuir will face a much tougher test next Saturdaywhen they play their first match in the West Premier

Division at home to Uddingston. This will be a big step up but skipper Nicky Rodgers is confident his side will

adapt to life in the top league

Preparations are well under way at Lochire Stenhousemuir for the 2023 season. It will be a big step up for the

Tryst club as they take their place in the west Premier Division.

Nicky Rodgers will again captain the side and he is delighted to welcome back wicket keeper-batsman Danie

Rossouw who did so well last season, scoring over1,400 runs and claiming 37 victims behind the stumps.

He will be joined by Zander Smith, a tall 20 year old batsman who bowls spin and comes from the same area of

South Africa as Danie

Some other good news for the club is that young bowler, Husnain Atif , has been selected to join the Scotland

Under-17 squad and will be pushing for a place in the 1 st XI. Ollie Townsend narrowly missed out on the under-