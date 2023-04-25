Cricket: Stenhousemuir ready for Western Premiership One season start
LocHire Stenhousemuir will kick off their Western Premiership One campaign this Saturday on the back of a strong pre-season, with a number of key players re-signing for the club after the Tryst side’s second-tier title triumph last summer.
LocHire Stenhousemuir continued their preparations for the new season with a friendly with Linlithgow at
Boghall on Saturday. Stenhousemuir were able to field a strong side with Dani Rossouw back from South
Africa as professional for a second season and he was joined by fellow south African , Zander Smith. Another
newcomer in the side was Adeel Raza, an experienced leg spinner and middle order batsman who has joined
from Carlton.
Stenhousemuir batted first and scored 288 for 5 in 40 overs. Danie Rossouw was again in fine form and scored
105 before retiring. Zander Smith found the conditions a bit challenging having been used to hard South
African wickets and was out for 5 .John Vaughan-Davies made 44, Dennico Hollis 32 and Peter Hamilton 30.
At the close Tippu Sultan was 20 not out and Adel Raza 10 not out
Linlithgow were all out for 146. Adeel Raza and Tippu Sultan each took 3 wickets and Zander Smith and
Dennico Hollis each took 2
Stenhousemuir will face a much tougher test next Saturdaywhen they play their first match in the West Premier
Division at home to Uddingston. This will be a big step up but skipper Nicky Rodgers is confident his side will
adapt to life in the top league
Preparations are well under way at Lochire Stenhousemuir for the 2023 season. It will be a big step up for the
Tryst club as they take their place in the west Premier Division.
Nicky Rodgers will again captain the side and he is delighted to welcome back wicket keeper-batsman Danie
Rossouw who did so well last season, scoring over1,400 runs and claiming 37 victims behind the stumps.
He will be joined by Zander Smith, a tall 20 year old batsman who bowls spin and comes from the same area of
South Africa as Danie
Some other good news for the club is that young bowler, Husnain Atif , has been selected to join the Scotland
Under-17 squad and will be pushing for a place in the 1 st XI. Ollie Townsend narrowly missed out on the under-
15 squad after attending trials but his time will surely come.