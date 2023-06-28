Cricket: Stenhousemuir lose out to local rivals Stirling County

They did well to bowl out Stirling for 180 but the batsmen all had an off day and were bowled out for 150.

There were no really big partnerships in the Stirling innings, top scorer being former Stenhousemuir player, Amir Shahzad with 37.

Stenhousemuir used six bowlers and they all took a wicket. Zander Smith took three wickets and effected the run out of Shahzad.

Stenhousemuir cricket club stock image, campaign 2022/23 (Picture: Alan Murray)

Nick Lister took two wickets and Dennico Hollis, Adil Raza, Callum Grant and Husnain Atif one each.

Hitting 180 was not a huge total to chase down but the Tryst side never really got going. None of the early batsmen looked comfortable.

John Vaughan Davies made 20 and Danie Rossouw 14 but only late flurry from Nicky Rodgers who made 24 and Callum Grant with 20 edged the total up to a disappointing 150.

Stenhousmuir remain in third position but Stirling County moved up to sixth.

Earlier in the week, the side suffered another disappointment when they lost to West of Scotland in the midweek McCulloch Cup.

They could only score 111 for nine in their 20 overs, Danie Rossouw top scoring with 20.

West knocked this off for the loss of four wickets, Husnain Atif taling two wickets but at a cost.

This result pushed West above ’Muir on run rate but the Tryst men qualified in second place and are away to Langside in the quarter final on Wednesday, July 5.

There was disappointment of a different kind for the second XI. They were awarded the points when Milngavie Two conceded but it was a second Saturday without a game and no game at the Tryst on a fine afternoon. Even worse they have no scheduled fixture on Saturday while the 1st XI are away to Uddingston.