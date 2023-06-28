News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

Cricket: Stenhousemuir lose out to local rivals Stirling County

Last weekend proved a very disappointing one for LocHire Stenhousemuir as they lost out to local rivals, Stirling County in a low scoring affair.
By Duncan Walker
Published 28th Jun 2023, 15:34 BST- 2 min read

They did well to bowl out Stirling for 180 but the batsmen all had an off day and were bowled out for 150.

There were no really big partnerships in the Stirling innings, top scorer being former Stenhousemuir player, Amir Shahzad with 37.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stenhousemuir used six bowlers and they all took a wicket. Zander Smith took three wickets and effected the run out of Shahzad.

Stenhousemuir cricket club stock image, campaign 2022/23 (Picture: Alan Murray)Stenhousemuir cricket club stock image, campaign 2022/23 (Picture: Alan Murray)
Stenhousemuir cricket club stock image, campaign 2022/23 (Picture: Alan Murray)
Most Popular

Nick Lister took two wickets and Dennico Hollis, Adil Raza, Callum Grant and Husnain Atif one each.

Hitting 180 was not a huge total to chase down but the Tryst side never really got going. None of the early batsmen looked comfortable.

John Vaughan Davies made 20 and Danie Rossouw 14 but only late flurry from Nicky Rodgers who made 24 and Callum Grant with 20 edged the total up to a disappointing 150.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stenhousmuir remain in third position but Stirling County moved up to sixth.

Earlier in the week, the side suffered another disappointment when they lost to West of Scotland in the midweek McCulloch Cup.

They could only score 111 for nine in their 20 overs, Danie Rossouw top scoring with 20.

West knocked this off for the loss of four wickets, Husnain Atif taling two wickets but at a cost.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This result pushed West above ’Muir on run rate but the Tryst men qualified in second place and are away to Langside in the quarter final on Wednesday, July 5.

There was disappointment of a different kind for the second XI. They were awarded the points when Milngavie Two conceded but it was a second Saturday without a game and no game at the Tryst on a fine afternoon. Even worse they have no scheduled fixture on Saturday while the 1st XI are away to Uddingston.

Meanwhile, Scotland lost out to Sri Lanka in Group B of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers earlier this week, ending their unbeaten run. Having been put into bat, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 245 but on a tricky surface, that proved more than enough as Maheesh Theekshana (3/41) did the damage with the ball – Scotland losing their final wicket after just 29 overs.

Related topics:CricketLocHire Stenhousemuir