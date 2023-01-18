Cricket: Stenhousemuir bring back star professional as they prepare for Premier Division campaign

The South African had a record breaking run scoring season last term with the Tryst club as they won promotion to Premier Division in what was an near flawless campaign.

A club spokesperson said: “Danie had an outstanding season as a wicket keeper batsman with a record breaking campaign in West Division 1. His return will be a great boost to our prospects in the Premier Division.

“We are also in negotiations to sign an overseas amateur and hope to be able to make an announcement in the coming weeks.

21-05-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. STENHOUSMUIR. Stenhousemuir Cricket Club. Stenhousemuir v Drumpellier. Pictured: Danie Rossouw, blue hat and Callum Grant, burgundy hat.

“Our young spinner, Callum Grant, is also spending the winter gaining valuable experience playing in club cricket in Australia.