Cricket: NHS Forth Valley consultant Peter Moses earns tourist of the tour award at Over-60s World Cup

Stenhousemuir's honorary president Peter Moses in action at the Over-60s World Cup (Photo: Submitted)

Moses, who works as an NHS Forth Valley Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at Forth Valley Royal Hospital, travelled to India last month to take part in the International Men’s Cricket tournament.

He was batting middle order for the Rest of the World team, and they had to overcome the challenge of losing three bowlers who were unable to get visas for the event.

One of seven Scots picked for the Rest of the World, Moses was recognised at the event with the ‘Tourist of the Tour’ award for all round effort and contribution to the team.

NHS Forth Valley Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon Moses earned an award for his performances (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Australia were crowned champions in Chennai after beating England in the final.

Speaking about the experience of travelling to his native city to represent Scotland and the Rest of the World, he said: “It was an excellent tournament which included some former professionals who had played at international level.

"Despite the challenges of losing three key players and playing in oppressive heat we were proud of our victory against India and ran many other teams very close.”

Meanwhile, Moses’ LocHire Stenhousemuir will return to action this spring having secured an impressive top four finish on their return to the top flight of the Western District Cricket Union (WDCU) last campaign.