Cricket: LocHire Stenhousemuir pick up friendly over Stirling County as season opener closes in

LocHire Stenhousemuir are nearing a league return (Photo: Alan Murray) (Stock picture by: Alan Murray)

The Tryst side made 237 for eight off 50 overs. Callum Grant top scored with 48 not out and had a 50 partnership with Husnain Atif who made 19 not out.

John Vaughan-Davies, who made 42, and Peter Hamilton who made 23, put on 50 for the first wicket.

Professional Danie Rossouw with 34 and Asad Izaz with 23 also shared a 50-run partnership on the day.

Stirling County were all out for 186. Husnain Atif took four wickets, Nick Lister two and Zander Smith one.

Stenhousemuir had got their pre-season underway the weekend before that against another local side in Linlithgow.

In that one, it was decided to play two twenty/twenty games. In the first match, Stenhousemuir made 97 with Peter Hamilton scoring 33. Linlithgow made 51.

Callum Grant, fresh from a winter in Australia, took four wickets, Husnain Atif three, Waqar Rauf two and Nick Lister one.

In the second game, Linlithgow made 82. Husnain Atif and Peter Hamilton each took three wickets and Callum Grant and Nicky Rodgers one each.

Stenhousemuir replied with 86 for four. Azad Izaz made 33 not out and Olly Townsend 19.