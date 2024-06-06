Cricket: LocHire Stenhousemuir defeat locals rivals in league clash

Stenhousemuir CC stock (Picture: Alan Murray)

LocHire Stenhousemuir began the month of June on a positive note last weekend with both sides winning their league matches, reports Duncan Walker.

The first XI defeated local rivals Stirling County at The Tryst on Saturday, and then on Sunday, the second XI overcame Hillhead 3s at Hughenden.

On Saturday, Stenhousemuir batted first against the County in front of a large attendance of members and families enjoying the sunshine.

Stenny scored 213 for eight in 50 overs which was a bit disappointing considering so many batsmen got a start but failed to push on. It proved to be enough for the Stirling side who were bowled out for 162.

Almost all the Stenhousemuir batsmen made a positive start but none stayed long enough to build a decent partnership, the best being 46 for the fifth wicket between Zander Smith who made 33 and Asad Izaz who made 27.

Dennico Hollis made 32, Danie Rossouw 24, Peter Hamilton 23 and John Vaughan-Davies 17.

Had one of them pressed on the total could have been much higher. However it was left to Nicky Rogers with 13 not out and Nick Lister with 11 not out to put on 25 unbeaten for the ninth wicket and see the total up to 213 for eight.

Stirling made a poor start, losing three wickets for 33 with Nick Lister taking two and Husnain Atif one. Kyle Northend looked threatening for the Stirling side and he reached 50, but the introduction of Adil Raza proved his downfall and he was caught at the wicket by Danie Rossouw for 56.

From 136 for six, Stirling collapsed to 162 all out with Raza taking four wickets and Callum Grant two. This win moved Stenhousemuir up to third in Western Premiership.

The second XI moved up to second place in West Championship after they won against Hillhead 3s. Hillhead were bowled out for 97. Farman Khan took four wickets, Ryan Rainsforth three and William Sneddon, Farhan Haider and Riaan Van der Spuy one each.

The seconds looked in some difficulty at 68 for six with only Farhan Haider with 11 in double figures. However, Scott Bain with 13 not out and the stalwart Bobby Angus with 15 not out saw the side home at 98 for six.