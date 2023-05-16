Cricket: LOC Hire Stenhousemuir fall just short at Ayr as winning league start ends

The Tryst side won the toss and put their opponents in to bat at Cambusdoon.

Ayr got off to a flying start, putting on 83 before John Vaughan-Davies broke the opening partnership. Two more wickets soon followed but runs continued to flow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Callum Grant then picked up the big wicket of Namibia international Jan Frylinck for just four, before adding a second to his tally shortly after to leave the hosts 161 for five. However, opener Michael English made an impressive 117 as wickets fell at the other end to guide Ayr to a solid total.

Zander Smith eventually removed English, and skipper Nicky Rodgers took two wickets in as many balls to bowl the hosts out for 236.

The run chase got off to a rocky start for Stenhousemuir. Openers Vaughan-Davies and Smith were both removed by Scott McElnea, who took another wicket in his next over to leave the visitors reeling at 36 for three.

A counter-attacking century partnership between Raza and Danie Rossouw brought the Tryst side back into the match, before Scotland spinner Hamza Tahir bowled the latter for 67.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raza accelerated after passing 50, hitting Frylinck for three huge sixes in an over. But he fell for an excellent 84, leaving Stenhousemuir 27 short of victory with seven overs remaining.

Wickets began to tumble as Ayr turned the tide back in their favour. The visitors were bowled out for 226, securing maximum batting points but agonisingly close to a terrific victory.

Meanwhile, at the Tryst, the second XI picked up a comfortable win over Galloway to kick off their league campaign. Stenhousemuir openers Nikhil Kadyan and Tippu Sultan both scored quickfire fifties, leading the home side to a daunting total of 286 for 7 from their 40 overs.

Impressive opening spells from Sultan and Campbell Mackay ensured the chase never looked likely for the visitors. Kadyan and youngster Andrew Quinn wrapped up the tail to bowl Galloway out for 57, securing victory by 229 runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stenhousemuir’s McCulloch T20 Cup campaign gets underway this midweek, with a clash against Uddingston at home. On Saturday the 1st XI travel to take on in-form Ferguslie, while the 2nd XI are at home to Anniesland.

Scorecards:

Ayr 236 (C. Grant 2 for 23; N. Rodgers 2 for 46) 25pts

LOC Hire Stenhousemuir 226 (A. Raza 84; D. Rossouw 67) 9pts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LOC Hire The Tryst 286-7 (N. Kadyan 80; T. Sultan 69) 25pts