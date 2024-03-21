Cori McGougan comes first for Falkirk Victoria Harriers as youngsters ace Young Athletes' Road Race
The popular event, held at Battery Park on the foreshore, is for athletes in the under-13 to under-17 age groups while also acting as a selector for the Mini London Marathon, with the first four athletes across the line in each race (under-15/under-17) automatically selected.
In the under-13 girls’ race, Skye Robertson completed the 3k course in third place in 10:49, just behind Fearne Jarrett of Dundee Hawkhill Harriers and Emily Taylor from Aberdeen.
Ben Upfold then finished the boys’ race in fifth place, crossing the line in 10:22 while Thomas Mitchell finished seventh in 10:28.
Corri McGougan finished in first place in the under-15 girls’ 4k race, crossing the line in 13:42 and therefore securing selection for the Mini London Marathon.
Callum Hendry finished 23rd in the under-17 men’s 5k race in 16:08 in what was a very competitive field.
The under-17 women secured a team bronze medal thanks to the combined efforts of Isabella Ogg, finishing 13th in 18:44; Lucie Gibson, finishing 16th in 19:10 and Eve Donaldson, finishing 35th in 26:30.
Meanwhile, Vics youngster Victoria Anestik secured a silver medal at the recent North East Counties Athletics Association Open Indoor Pentathlon Championships in Gateshead.
The under-17 women’s athlete ranked in the top three in each discipline, ensuring podium success, with the results as follows – 60m hurdles, 9.51 seconds (new PB) high jump, 1.46m, long jump, 5.23, shot putt, 12.61, 60m sprint, 8.34m (new PB).
After the event, Victoria said: “I feel very happy to be back on track doing what I love the most”.