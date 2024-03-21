Cori McGougan comes first for Falkirk Victoria Harriers as youngsters ace Young Athletes' Road Race

Corri McGougan is off to the Mini London Marathon after winning the under-15 girls’ 4k race (Pictures: Neil Renton/Falkirk Vics)

The popular event, held at Battery Park on the foreshore, is for athletes in the under-13 to under-17 age groups while also acting as a selector for the Mini London Marathon, with the first four athletes across the line in each race (under-15/under-17) automatically selected.

In the under-13 girls’ race, Skye Robertson completed the 3k course in third place in 10:49, just behind Fearne Jarrett of Dundee Hawkhill Harriers and Emily Taylor from Aberdeen.

Ben Upfold then finished the boys’ race in fifth place, crossing the line in 10:22 while Thomas Mitchell finished seventh in 10:28.

Vics' Thomas Mitchell finished seventh in the under-13 boys’ race (Photo: Neil Renton)

Corri McGougan finished in first place in the under-15 girls’ 4k race, crossing the line in 13:42 and therefore securing selection for the Mini London Marathon.

Callum Hendry finished 23rd in the under-17 men’s 5k race in 16:08 in what was a very competitive field.

The under-17 women secured a team bronze medal thanks to the combined efforts of Isabella Ogg, finishing 13th in 18:44; Lucie Gibson, finishing 16th in 19:10 and Eve Donaldson, finishing 35th in 26:30.

Meanwhile, Vics youngster Victoria Anestik secured a silver medal at the recent North East Counties Athletics Association Open Indoor Pentathlon Championships in Gateshead.

The under-17 women’s athlete ranked in the top three in each discipline, ensuring podium success, with the results as follows – 60m hurdles, 9.51 seconds (new PB) high jump, 1.46m, long jump, 5.23, shot putt, 12.61, 60m sprint, 8.34m (new PB).