Commonwealth Games is the goal for Falkirk star swimmer Suzie McNair

Falkirk’s Suzie McNair showed her medley prowess over the weekend, securing two top titles at the Scottish National Open Swimming Championships.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former FIRST swimmer, who is now part of the University of Stirling’s coveted programme, became Long Course champion for the first time in the 400m Individual Medley (IM).

Having already won the short course crown last December, McNair led the pack the whole way last Friday before coming home in a strong 4:52.34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That time was only a few seconds off of her lifetime best, and she continued an excellent opening day by finishing first in the B final of the 100m Breaststroke.

Ex-FIRST swimmer Suzie McNair (Photo: George Wood/Getty Images)

On Saturday, McNair then added the 200m IM title, touching home in 2:18.29.

Looking ahead, the Falkirk teen told Scottish Swimming of her excitement for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

“The aim for the British summer meet is to get back under the 4:50 mark, looking ahead to next year I’m really excited about the home Commonwealth Games,” McNair said to Scottish Swimming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s a really good opportunity for me and I think the 400 IM time is doable. We’ve spent this year sort of working on different race plans figuring out my areas of weakness and strength and using them so hopefully next year it will all come together.”

On her Scottish championships success, NcNair says that her aim is now to ensure that she stays 400m IM top dog.

McNair revealed: “Yes I’m really happy with it – it’s almost the same as my best this season so yes really happy with it.

"It’s really cool to have both the long and short– now I just need to keep a hold of it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I’ve definitely been working on my breaststroke – I definitely noticed my breaststroke at British was my weakness– so we’ve been using the cameras, working on my technique and incorporating more power will really help.”