Commonwealth Games: Former Fury stars miss out on a medal

Team Scotland’s 3x3 men’s basketball side were defeated 13-12 to Canada on Tuesday night in the bronze medal match, despite a spirited display – leaving them having to settle for fourth spot for the second games in a row.

Kyle Jimenez scored seven points, with player-coach Gareth Murray grabbing three points and Malcolm scoring two but it wasn’t enough to cause another upset.

Beforehand, they topped Pool A to reach the latter stages, actually beating their eventual play-off opponents along the way.

Jonny Bunyan

On the opening night, they stunned the Canadians 21-20.

They then beat Sri Lanka 16-9 and Kenya 15-14 to set up a semi-final against Australia, which they lost 20-15.

Speaking after their exit, coach Murray said he was proud of his team.

“We fight for each other; we know each other inside out,” he said.

“That's back-to-back fourth place in the Commonwealth Games now.

"It's a big accomplishment for us. I'm proud of the guys, we fought for every possession.

“It's a one-point game. It's a tough one to take, but I'm just super proud of them.”

This is basketball 3×3’s first ever appearance at the Commonwealth Games as part of a format change to encourage faster-paced matches.