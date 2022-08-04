Commonwealth Games: Former Fury stars miss out on a medal

Team Scotland’s 3x3 men’s basketball side were defeated 13-12 to Canada on Tuesday night in the bronze medal match, despite a spirited display – leaving them having to settle for fourth spot for the second games in a row.
Kyle Jimenez scored seven points, with player-coach Gareth Murray grabbing three points and Malcolm scoring two but it wasn’t enough to cause another upset.
Beforehand, they topped Pool A to reach the latter stages, actually beating their eventual play-off opponents along the way.
On the opening night, they stunned the Canadians 21-20.
They then beat Sri Lanka 16-9 and Kenya 15-14 to set up a semi-final against Australia, which they lost 20-15.
Speaking after their exit, coach Murray said he was proud of his team.
“We fight for each other; we know each other inside out,” he said.
“That's back-to-back fourth place in the Commonwealth Games now.
"It's a big accomplishment for us. I'm proud of the guys, we fought for every possession.
“It's a one-point game. It's a tough one to take, but I'm just super proud of them.”
This is basketball 3×3’s first ever appearance at the Commonwealth Games as part of a format change to encourage faster-paced matches.
The more familiar 5×5 version of the game has been contested at the last two games.