Commonwealth Games: Duncan Scott draws level as Scotland's most decorated athlete after medal haul

The Alloa native claimed revenge on Tom Dean by taking gold yesterday in the men’s 200 metres freestyle final over the man who narrowly beat him in the Olympics final in Tokyo last year.

His time of 1 minute 45.02 seconds saw him finish ahead of his rival, who was leading until a stunning comeback by the former F.I.R.S.T swimmer.

Then, only an hour later, Scott won bronze in the 400 metre individual medley in a lung-bursting effort double-effort on the night.

“I was just happy it was only 400 metres as I was absolutely done in,” Scott joked speaking to the BBC afterwards.

"I have done plenty of doubles during my time as an athlete and this time was no different. It is about trying to manage it through the rounds.”

On Monday night, he added to that with another bronze, this time in the 100 metre freestyle.

The 25-year-old became the first British athlete to win four medals at a single Olympics in 2021.

Duncan Scott in action yesterday (Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Scott missed June's World Championships because of Covid-19 but has now drawn level with Alister Allan for Scotland’s most decorated athlete after an impressive start at this year’s Commonwealth Games.

Chief executive of Sport Scotland Stewart Harris added: "Duncan has had a tough build up to these games, however, truly shows the level of athlete that he is to still come out and produce world class performances.”