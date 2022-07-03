Commonwealth Games 2022: Avonbridge's Sarah Inglis to be part of 33-strong athletics team

The long-distance runner will represent her country in the 5000m and 10000m events after being selected.

Now living in the US, she is now part of the Puma Group and put in a superb run at the Portland Track Festival in June among a number of recent triumphs.

Her time of 15.05.21 put her within World Championships standard timing.

Sarah Inglis in action (Photo: Bobby Gavin/Scottish Athletics)

The GB gold medallist winner had already notched Commonwealth Games standards for Team Scotland in both distances over the past year.

Since leaving Scotland, the school teacher was working in Langley, near Vancouver before moving stateside to join the elite sports group.

Head coach of the athletics squad, Mark Pollard, said of the 33-strong squad: “We’re delighted with the Team Scotland selection announcement and 33 athletes now confirmed for Birmingham 2022.

“Being picked for Scotland for a Commonwealth Games is always an exciting moment and we congratulate athletes, their coaches and their families on selection. We acknowledge, too, the huge role played by numerous Scottish clubs in the development of these athletes over a number of years.