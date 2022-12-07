City of Edinburgh 65-84 Falkirk Fury: Fury remain in title contention with win

Eddy Leginas (right) returned to form for Falkirk Fury at the weekend

Fury, who are now just two points behind league leaders St Mirren, also trail second-placed Boroughmuir Blaze who have 21 points after seven games and are the only unbeaten team.

Fury head coach John Bunyan told the Falkirk Herald: “This was an important win, as anything else would have put us in a very difficult position to challenge for the title.

"I said earlier in the season, the league is so competitive with six or seven teams liable to be able to beat each other.

"You could win the league this season on three or four losses but of course the further we stay away from that figure the better.

“Our defence was reasonably good. Holding a strong side to 65 points showed great commitment from our team and of course we really played well from behind the arc with 14 threes.

"Eddy Leginas led the way with five of these and it was good to see him return to form.

"But it was not just all threes. We had solid offence inside from Adnan Jalil and Evaldis Burksaitis and at 16 years old Jack Shand was my first player off the bench, scoring straight away to show what a great talent he is.

"We played two other great junior prospects, Andrew Mellville and Harvey Berry, and while we had a few injury issues, this shows the strength in depth we have.

"With no fixture this weekend, we face St Mirren in the league on Friday, December 16 (8pm tip) and that will be a really key game as we move towards the halfway point of the season."

Bantu Burroughs led Fury with 26 points at City of Edinburgh, with Leginas on 21 points and Jalil on 12.

Meanwhile, it wasn’t a good weekend for Falkirk Fury women who lost 79-28 at leaders Edinburgh University in Saturday’s Scottish Division 1 Championship game.

Top scorer for Fury – who had won their previous four games – was junior Abby Reid on 12 points.

