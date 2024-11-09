'Changing lives' - Falkirk's Charlotte Askham named Young Volunteer of the Year at Sport Scotland awards night

A sports volunteer from Falkirk has been named Young Volunteer of the Year at the recent Sport Scotland Coaching, Officiating and Volunteering (COV) awards.

Charlotte Askham has been recognised for the time and dedication she has given in disability sport, to help others experience the benefits of sport and physical activity.

Charlotte is a member of the Scottish Disability Sport Young Person's Sports Panel, and a volunteer with Forth Valley Disability Sport.

She attends almost every Scottish Disability Sport event, helping to develop policies, procedures and social media content to raise awareness of disability sport.

The winners at the sportscotland Coaching, Officiating and Volunteering (COV) Awards 2024 (Photo: Alan Peebles)

She also coaches a number of inclusive sport sessions each week with Forth Valley Disability Sport and coaches with Falkirk Active Schools.

Charlotte took a real shine to table cricket after acquiring her disability, and soon took it upon herself to learn more about coaching the sport in order to offer it to other school pupils with disabilities.

She has worked closely with Cricket Scotland to develop her skills and recently completed her initial cricket coaching qualifications.

Not content with coaching, Charlotte’s journey in sport continued in the world of officiating. She and has supported boccia competitions by officiating.

Falkirk native Charlotte Askham took home the Young Volunteer of the Year award for her dedication to disability sport (Photo: Alan Peebles)

“I’m constantly surprised at what the kids can do,” Askham said. “People will tell you people with disabilities can’t do things, but working with them day in day out you see them do amazing things.

“Sometimes a young person might say they can’t do something and I’ll say if I can do it you can do it. And then they do it and sometimes do it better than I did it, it’s so rewarding, I love it. I’m always thinking of the next thing I can do with them in sessions”

Kay Grogans, a parent of one of her participants, said: “Charlotte is changing lives. She is giving opportunities to young people who are often excluded from things, giving them the chance to make friends and get active.”

The Sport Scotland COV Awards celebrates the people who make sport happen in communities across Scotland, who inspire and enhance the lives of others and often commit their own time to help make sport accessible to as many people as possible.

This year nearly 300 nominations were received covering 34 different sports and all 32 local authorities.

The COV winners were invited to collect their award at a presentation ceremony at Glasgow City Chambers last Thursday.

Forbes Dunlop, Chief Executive of Sport Scotland, said: “Every year the Coaching, Officiating and Volunteering Awards give us the opportunity to celebrate the people across the country who have given so much of their time and dedication to Scottish sport and are making such an impact on their sport and their community.

“Across Scotland, there are thousands of people who recognise the impact that sport can have on us all. The people we are celebrating have taken that recognition and ,with a huge amount of hard work, helped to change people's lives.

“Individuals like Charlotte have dedicated a huge amount of their time to helping others realise their sporting potential.”