Champions Falkirk Fury reign supreme in final SBC Division 1 Championship match

Falkirk Fury ace Ali Fraser scored 27 points (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Sony Centre Fury senior men closed out their Scottish Division 1 League season a couple of weeks ago when they were crowned Scottish champions for the eighth time.

Fury men finished off their final league game in style with a whopping 64-37 half-time lead at home to Dunfermline Reign last Friday - the biggest of any team this season.

Fury ran their bench in the second half and eventually took a 94-75 win to give their home fans a 16-2 winning season. The team averaged 86.4 points per game and conceded 70.8 points per game, for an almost 16 points per game difference.

The Reign game, while meaningless in terms of Fury's position in the league, saw the Falkirk side remain focussed for the play-offs and saw scoring spread across their side.

Ali Fraser led the team with 27 points that included a great three-point shooting performance from the big man with points guard Bantu Burroughs also on great form with 18 points personal.

Murray Hendry had a huge stat line with 16 points and 17 rebounds as well as some of the best dunks of the season in Scottish basketball.

Completing double digit scoring was Adnan Jalil with 11 points in a solid performance with Javon Daniels on 10.

Fury senior men play again on Friday, March 21 at Grangemouth Sports Complex in the play-off semi-finals, with their opponent not known at the time of going to press on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Falkirk Fury's senior women edged out a 57-47 win against Aberdeen over the weekend. Fury’s Shannon Flippard bagged 14 points for her side.